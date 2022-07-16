Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average of $206.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.