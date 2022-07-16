Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

