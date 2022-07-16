Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.