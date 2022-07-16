First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 359.5% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

