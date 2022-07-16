First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

