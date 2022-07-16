First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 782,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

