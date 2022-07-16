First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.56

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 609,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

