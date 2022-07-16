First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.51

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 61973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 205,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $126,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

