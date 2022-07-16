Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the June 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flower One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLOOF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

