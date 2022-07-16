Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

