Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

