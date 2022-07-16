Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 277,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

