Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Update

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Focusrite Price Performance
Focusrite stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Focusrite has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.
Focusrite Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focusrite (FOCIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.