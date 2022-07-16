Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Update

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Focusrite Price Performance

Focusrite stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Focusrite has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

