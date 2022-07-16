Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 9,738 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

