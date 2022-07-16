Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 14,622 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chevron by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.85.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

