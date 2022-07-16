Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $292.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.34. The stock has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

