GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $94.19 on Monday. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

