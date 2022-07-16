GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 436 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

Shares of CHTR opened at $476.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.61 and its 200-day moving average is $535.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

