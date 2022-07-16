GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

MS stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

