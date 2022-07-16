GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

