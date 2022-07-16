GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

