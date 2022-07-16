GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,300 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 481,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.