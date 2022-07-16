GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC opened at $227.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average is $258.60. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

