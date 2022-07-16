Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and have sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.