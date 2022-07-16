Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

