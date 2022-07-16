Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.98

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

