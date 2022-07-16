Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.98

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 5674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.
Grifols Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
