Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $57.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

