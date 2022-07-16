HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

ALDX opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 948,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

