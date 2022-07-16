Head-To-Head Contrast: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.09 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.05 Viad $507.34 million 1.06 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -5.86

Volatility & Risk

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ucommune International and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viad has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.49%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -190.35% -31.55% -16.71% Viad -11.97% -74.77% -6.81%

Summary

Viad beats Ucommune International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Viad

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

