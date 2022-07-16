Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 211,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity

OP Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.55 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

OP Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.