Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,000 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

