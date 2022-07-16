Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,900 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $273.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.35 and a 12 month high of $269.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

