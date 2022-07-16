Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,300 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 54.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 481,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 169,215 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 173.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 121,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

