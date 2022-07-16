Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of FONAR worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FONR. TheStreet cut shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FONAR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

