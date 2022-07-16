Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

