Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $966,000 Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

