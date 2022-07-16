Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Belden by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Belden Stock Up 4.8 %

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

BDC opened at $59.34 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.