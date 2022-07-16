Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,700 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

