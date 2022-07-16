Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $125.04 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

