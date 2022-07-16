Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $918,000 Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $30.84 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $403.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $102,317.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,159.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

