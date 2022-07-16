Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

