IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.42

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 2328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74.

Institutional Trading of IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

