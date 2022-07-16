Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.92

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 32208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 121,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

