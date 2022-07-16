Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Purchases $77,600.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BYRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,011,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Stories

