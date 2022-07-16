Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 7,600 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,842,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,621,810.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,750.00.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$6.98 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.58 and a one year high of C$9.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.50 million and a P/E ratio of 53.69.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

