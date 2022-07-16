Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $526,324.42 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $19,777.13.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

