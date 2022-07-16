Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $302,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,539.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

