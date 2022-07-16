Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $302,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,539.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

