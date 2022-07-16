Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $302,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,539.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of LDI opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.