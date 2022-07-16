Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.72 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

