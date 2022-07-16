Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $1,213,200.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.39.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
