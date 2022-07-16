Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $332,912.72 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Luca Lazzaron sold 235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $2,392.30.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $13,552,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.